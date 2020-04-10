ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s second COVID-19 fatality overshadowed its biggest day of recoveries Thursday.
A Pearland woman in her 70s died Monday, but her paperwork didn’t arrive with county officials from another jurisdiction until late Wednesday, according to a news release.
It was unknown if the woman had underlying conditions, but she had been hospitalized since late March, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Fifteen people were released from isolation, county officials said, the most announced in a single day.
“It is a good thing to see some of our earliest cases recover and it’s a good sign,” Sebesta said.
Fifteen new cases also were confirmed Thursday. They include two men and two women in their 50s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 70, a girl in her teens, and a boy between 0 and 9 years old all tested positive. All of those cases are Pearland residents.
The judge believes the denser population in Pearland and its proximity to Harris County — the county with the highest positive count in Texas — are likely factors, Sebesta said.
A Rosharon man in his 50s, a Manvel man in his 40s and a Lake Jackson woman in her 20s also contracted the virus, according to county numbers.
As of Thursday evening, Brazoria County has had 199 residents become infected with COVID-19 with 64 recoveries and two deaths, according to county numbers.
Weber to HOST TOWN HALL WITH SMALL business owners
Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, invited small business owners and lenders to join him for a virtual town hall to answer and discuss any questions or concerns about the newest federal guidelines and programs, according to a news release.
Small businesses across the county have been ravished by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Programs passed by Congress including Small Business Administration loans and the Payroll Protection Program are intended to blunt the damage.
The town hall will be at 3 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who wants to be involved can call 877-229-8493 and enter code 111533, the release states. To ask a question during the call, people must dial 3 and you will be addressed.
