HOLIDAY LAKES — A 45-year-old woman is accused of beating an elderly man with brass knuckles, then assaulting a peace officer who came to arrest her several weeks later, court records indicate.
Magic Angel Burnette is charged with injury to an elderly person for the incident at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 600 block of Kelly Lane, according to a probable cause affidavit. The charge is a first-degree felony.
The 79-year-old man was sleeping when Burnette went into his room and struck him several times in the head and face, court records show. Burnette’s mother alerted authorities.
Police arrested Burnette on Sept. 26 after an investigation, court records indicate.
When Holiday Lakes Police Chief Harold Douglas found Burnette in a room of the home and told her she was under arrest, she began to resist by sitting on the ground and refusing to leave, records state. Handcuffs had already been placed on her wrists when she began resisting arrest, according to an affidavit.
Another officer attempted to assist Douglas in removing Burnette from the room and she bit his upper thigh, causing the skin to break and his leg to bleed, court records indicate.
Despite the injury, the two officers were able to remove Burnette from the home and take her to the Brazoria County jail where she remains on bonds totaling $90,000 for the first and second-degree felony charges, court records show.
If convicted of the charge, Burnette faces up to life in prison.
