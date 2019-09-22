ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 20
12:26 p.m., 200 block of South Velasco Street, minor accident.
1:24 p.m., 600 block of West Live Oak Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:18 p.m., Texian Trail, suspicious circumstances.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:51 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
9:40 p.m., 1500 block of Gifford Road, major accident.
10:10 p.m., 900 block of Buchta Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:50 p.m., South Downing Street, Fairground Lane, minor accident.
11:51 p.m., 3000 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 20
11:02 a.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
11:28 a.m., 700 block of Robertson Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:02 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
8:59 p.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:51 p.m., Main Street/Shanks, suspicious vehicle.
11:01 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 21
1:07 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious person.
1:15 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstances.
4:48 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 20
2:19 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
3:39 p.m., 1700 block of West Fifth Street, theft.
8:24 p.m., Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
11:29 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 20
3:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
5:31 p.m., 100 block of Portulaca Street, burglary.
5:50 p.m., 500 block of That Way.
6:11 p.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street, suspicious person.
6:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, major accident.
6:50 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
57:52 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
10:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of Flag Drive West, loud music.
9:23 p.m., 100 block of Willow Drive/Pansy Path, suspicious activity.
9:27 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
9:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, criminal mischief.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:35 p.m., Oak Drive, burglary.
SEPTEMBER 21
1:40 a.m., 100 block of RainTree Lane, loud music.
2:35 a.m., 100 block of Waterlily Street, minor accident.
3:28 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 20
11:38 a.m., 800 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
12:20 p.m., Hamilton Street, suspicious person.
2:55 p.m., East Jefferson Street and North 13th Street, accident.
7:38 p.m., 100 block of Bell Creek Drive, suspicious person.
8:12 p.m., 600 block of South Street, suspicious vehicle.
