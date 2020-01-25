Kopycinski murder trial delayed again
The murder trial of Anthony Kopycinski has been pushed to April 20, online court records indicate. His trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 21 after having already been delayed once, court records show.
Kopycinski was indicted on a murder charge after a September 2018 shooting in Danbury that resulted in 38-year-old Ginger Jackson’s death.
Kopycinski, 37, was originally charged with aggravated domestic assault after the shooting on Sept. 23, 2018, at a home on Avenue B in Danbury. He has remained at Brazoria County jail since that date on a $100,000 bond, online records state.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Kopycinski faces up to life in prison.
Highway 288 crossovers to permanently close
Texas Department of Transportation will officially close three crossovers on Highway 288 on Jan. 31, according to a statement from spokesman Danny Perez.
The crossovers closing are at CR 51, CR 48 South and CR 45, Perez said.
This is part of a larger project to remove at-grade crossings at these roads plus CRs 57, 60 and 63, according to the department, replacing them with northbound and southbound median U-turns and merging lanes.
The $3.1 million project should improve safety so drivers do not have to turn left onto or cross Highway 288, Perez said.
Brazoria council plans to address billboard Tuesday
Brazoria City Council has rescheduled its special meeting about a permit error that allowed construction of a billboard forbidden by ordinance. Council will make a decision on what action to take at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Room, 201 S. Main St., Brazoria.
The billboard, which sits on the corner of West Smith Street and North Brooks Street, was constructed in November despite a local ordinance outlawing billboards. City leaders issued a stop-work order after construction started the same day.
Brett Gilbreath, who owns Gilbreath Outdoor, asked City Council during its meeting last week to lift the stop-work order.
