ANGLETON — When 8-year-old Gracie Brockman noticed her neighbor was having a hard time in quarantine, she decided to cheer him up with a chalk drawing in his driveway.
The next day she added another drawing, and has continued the trend for almost a week.
“I’ve drawn on my driveway but not on anybody else’s before,” Gracie said. “Maybe we’ll draw on other people’s driveways too.”
Veteran Gordon Nelson, the art recipient, enjoys the daily surprise he finds on his driveway, even though he doesn’t know who draws it.
“There’s not enough of things like this,” Nelson said. “I’ve been shut in so it made my heart of mine feel nice.”
Gracie has drawn things such as a smiley face, flowers, an American flag, and a rainbow.
“We met Gordon through his mother and with everything going on she just wanted to put a smile on his face,” Gracie’s mother Nikki Brockman said. “He enjoyed seeing her artwork at our place so she wrote him a little message.”
All of Nelson’s neighbors have been kind to him, he said.
“I have some sweet people around me,” he said. “Everyone knows who I am. The people across the street are really nice.”
Although Gracie is just adding drawings to his driveway, it means more than she knows, Nelson said.
“The neighbor kid was busy drawing today,” Nelson said. “I love it. I got to do something nice for them when this troubled time is over.”
For Easter, Gracie drew a large Easter art collage at her home.
“On Sunday they did a big ‘Happy Easter’ thing,” Nelson said. “The person who draws it deserves recognition and credit.”
Gracie plans to fill Nelson’s driveway with her art.
“We kind of want it to be a routine,” Nikki said. “We added one today and we’ll keep adding on till we run out of room.”
