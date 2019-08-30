There is some major road work ahead for Brazoria County that could allow motorists to bypass Houston, but when that day comes remains an open question.
Segments B and C of the Grand Parkway, which will run across northern Brazoria County, were included in the 2020 United Transportation Program plan adopted by the Texas Transportation Commission, the state highway department announced Thursday. There had been discussion of dropping these segments, but county and legislative leaders lobbied for their inclusion.
“I’m glad the Texas Transportation Commission decided to approve the UTP with the remaining sections of the Grand Parkway included,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
With routes chosen and the green light given to move forward, but Texas Department of Transportation officials aren’t ready to say when residents will start seeing orange barrels, Public Information Officer Danny Perez said. More information about the estimated time frame should be released in the coming weeks, Perez said.
It will take time to develop designs for the project, Sebesta said, but he is happy to hear the plans will be in the works.
The Grand Parkway, or Highway 99, will form a roughly 180-mile loop around Houston when complete. State officials conceptualized the project more than a half-century ago in the early 1960s, Discussions about the Brazoria County segments have been going on more than two decades, including lively debate over possible routes taking place in the early 2000s.
The finalized Segment B path will stretch 28 miles starting at Interstate 45 in League City. It will head west through Alvin then roughly follow Highway 35 southwest before turning northwest just past FM 2917 and connecting with Highway 288 north of FM 1462.
The 26-mile Segment C will run west from Highway 288 until bending north near George Ranch Historical Park in Fort Bend County to connect with the completed Segment D west of Highway 59 in Sugar Land.
Both segments will be four-lane, controlled-access toll roads.
The entirety of the UTP plan includes more than $77 billion worth of planned programs and projects, officially making it the transportation department’s largest 10-year plan, according to the department’s news release.
An estimated $1 billion is pegged as the cost for Section B, according to Quincy Allen, Houston District engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation.
The completion of the Brazoria County sections will give residents in Alvin and those south of the rapidly growing city an easier way to get to Interstate 45 considering how busy of a commute it currently is, said State Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland. It also will give truck traffic options to avoid having to drive through heavily congested Houston to reach the railyards near Rosenberg and interstate highways.
