FREEPORT
Freeport Elementary students are getting more than just their 15 minutes of fame. After starring in his music video in October, the talent behind The Juicebox Jukebox came to play an exclusive concert for the school.
“We really developed a relationship with him,” Principal Maria Espinoza said.
Singer and songwriter Bradley James Skistimas launched Juicebox Jukebox in August 2018. The music and videos he writes, records, animates and produces are fun, positive, educational and focus on core subjects and character-building themes for children 4 to 8 years old.
“It really just reinforces what we’re teaching here, and hopefully they’ll carry that with them when they get older,” Espinoza said.
Skistimas visited Freeport Elementary in October to have numerous students from its prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classes star in his music video for “The Opposite Song,” which is viewable at thejuiceboxjukebox.com and on YouTube.
Before filming the video, Skistimas played two songs for the children. He heard all of them singing along, he said.
“I really wanted to come back,” Skistimas said.
After returning to the Dallas area, he got a box full of thank-you letters and an invitation to come back from Cindy Pierson McCarty, the school’s library and media specialist, and the parent teacher organization, he said.
“I just think he represents what we represent,” McCarty said.
The kids listen to his music in class every day, she said, and the concert Wednesday was like a Christmas gift for them.
They wanted Skistimas to feel the love from their students, McCarty said, and they feel it right back from him.
“We just really appreciate him,” she said.
Juicebox Jukebox is a relatively new venture and Skistimas hopes to continue performing for schools like Freeport Elementary, he said.
“Our goal is to bring a real concert experience to schools,” Skistimas said.
As a father, his children help inspire his songs, he said. When the videos started to be shared online, teachers discovered them and had suggestions, like “The Opposite Song” and a forthcoming song about exercise, he said.
He is working on more music, like an unreleased song about counting by 2s that he played for the school, but he takes enough time to ensure the quality remains high so teachers and children can find value in them, Skistimas said.
Freeport Elementary students and parents are still thrilled about their feature in the “Opposite Song” video, McCarty said, and they got to watch it together during Wednesday’s concert.
“The parents loved it,” she said. “It was part of us. It represented Freeport.”
