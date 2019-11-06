ANGLETON — Angleton ISD Advocates had reason to celebrate during the group’s watch party Tuesday night after residents voted overwhelmingly to approve the school district’s $90 million bond proposal.
The measure passed with 58.47 percent, or 1,839 votes, in favor of the bond and 41.53 percent, or 1,306, against, according to final, unofficial results posted by the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office.
“We’re very proud and very happy that it’s passed,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “And we thank all the people who voted and we’re just ready to honor the commitment that the community has put into us. We want to thank our public for the commitment and support.”
At $53.4 million, a new Career and Technology Education center at Angleton High School will account for the majority of the bond, with a new transportation center costing $16.8 million. Classroom renovations at the high school will cost $6 million, energy upgrades will be $8 million, softball complex improvements at $3.6 million and a stage for Central Elementary costing $1.2 million make up the remainder of the plan. The bond contingency is $845,000.
“CTE has substantially grown over the past 10 years and it’s continuing to change and grow,” district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said. “Also, with our industry needs, what we’re seeing is a high demand for more emphasis.”
One of the main draws to the bond is payments on it can be made without an increase in the property tax rate, with industrial and residential growth providing additional revenue to support the cost, Chalmers said.
The classrooms being used for CTE courses right now will be converted to academic classrooms, Chalmers said.
Additionally, the high school would be able to accommodate enrollment growth for the next 10 to 15 years, Edwards said.
Renovations to the softball facilities would include more bleachers, extended netting, improved locker rooms along with an upgraded press box, softball coach Cindy Rubio said. The team’s facilities have needed improvements for some time, she said.
The new transportation center has a tentative location, but nothing is final yet, Edwards said at a bond forum at Frontier Elementary last month. Due to overcrowding, there is a significant need for a transportation center, he said.
Energy improvements will end up saving the district money, he said. The updates would be significant cost-reducers and help the district become more efficient, according to an Angleton ISD bond information website.
The stage at Central Elementary would make it the last school in the district to have the amenity. The stage would be completed with the smallest portion of the bond funds.
