BRAZORIA — Long-awaited recognition has proven to be more valuable than anything to those connected to the historic Mims Community.
Lifelong resident and self-appointed mayor Theresa Jackson has always been proud of her heritage and wanted to put her community on the map, literally.
“The cemetery and the church were the only things that had signs on them,” Jackson said. “We wanted to have signs marking our community.”
For people driving through Mims, an unincorporated townsite on the former Fannin-Mims Plantation, they might not have realized it. That became apparent when Jackson and a group of women had issues with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
“We were at the community center waiting for Houston Food Bank trucks, and they didn’t know where Mims was,” Jackson said. “They passed it up, and then there was nowhere to make a U-turn past Four Forks.”
Wanting Mims to be noticed, Jackson, Ruby Johnson and Carrie Thomas united to raise the profile of their small community.
“It was important because this is a viable part of the community,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have any markers, and it was good to have some.”
No one knew they were passing through a community with a plethora of history, and the women wanted people to be aware of that.
The Fannin-Mims Plantation and the property was used for slave trading across the San Bernard River, Jackson said. The enterprise was run by Joseph Mims — one of Stephen F. Austin’s Old Three Hundred colonists — and his partner James Walker Fannin, a leader of the Texas Revolution. It primarily served as a cotton plantation from 1834 to 1836 until Fannin’s execution by Mexican forces at Goliad, according to the Texas State Historical Society.
Mims carried on the estate until his death in 1844.
By 1861, his widow, Sarah, had converted to sugar production and became one of the largest slave owners in the state, with an estimated 116 people, according to the society.
It became a community for former slaves after the Civil War, and in 1896, the local school had one teacher and ninety-five black pupils, according to the Handbook of Texas Online. By 1936, Mims had the school, a church and several other buildings, the handbook states.
“We want to hold on to our history and pass it to the younger people,” Johnson said. “We would like younger people to come to grow the community and be proud of their community and their heritage.”
After two years of planning and a little help from Texas Department of Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Mike McGuire, the group got their wish with signs marking the community from west of San Bernard on FM 521 to Four Forks. A sign simply with “Mims” written on it was all the women could ever dream.
“A request came in from a member of the community and we worked to fulfill the request,” highway department spokesman Danny Perez said. “Our maintenance office worked directly with our traffic engineering group to first make sure the request was feasible and, once approved, our maintenance office moved forward with ordering and installing the signs.”
An emotional Jackson could not muster the true feelings of completing her “responsibility to her community.”
“It’s so simple, but it means a lot that people will know they are here in Mims,” Jackson said. “It makes me feel happy and joyful that we have markers, and I did something about it.”
Johnson was also grateful for her community’s achievement, she said.
“It makes me proud to know we have recognition,” Johnson said. “People now know there are people here. It’s good to say ‘you’re in Mims.”
Jackson and the group are excited about plans to upgrade the Mims Community Center and expand on the community’s historical impact, Jackson said.
“We want to develop a playground and a walking track for the community center,” Jackson said. “We would also like to declare the Mims Cemetery as a historical marker. We have big plans for our small community.”
