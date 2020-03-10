LAKE JACKSON — City Council has more time to discuss the 987-acre potential Alden Subdivision, and they’re still using it to talk about the width of lots and streets and the number of apartments.
The planned-unit development process, which will set standards for the development that can differ from the rest of the city, has been pushed back a month, City Manager Bill Yenne said at the March 2 council meeting.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky is not excited about the agreement that allows for 45-foot lots, Roznovsky said.
The developers did eliminate 40-foot lots from the planned unit development, or PUD, after feedback from city leadership.
They are willing to cap the number of 45-foot lots and/or townhomes at 20 percent of the eventual inventory, developer Jim Noteware said at a previous meeting. They agree 30 percent or more of the project will have 60-foot or bigger lots, Noteware said, and the other 50 percent will be in the 50- to 60-foot range.
Except for a few examples, high-density housing has “not been the best for our community,” Roznovsky said.
“Starter homes” usually turn out to be permanent homes and become crowded by cars parking in front of them, which is a reason he wants the streets in Alden to be 30 feet wide, he said.
The developers are listening to these concerns, Juan Serna of META Planning said at the meeting. As the process goes on, council members should find that these things are addressed, Serna said.
The number of apartment units, which has seemed to fluctuate, also concerns Roznovsky, he said. When people drive past Lake Jackson, he’d rather they see neighborhoods than complexes, Roznovsky said.
“That’s just not appealing,” he said of apartment complexes stacked against the highway.
Lake Jackson has likely hit its saturation point of apartments, Roznovsky said.
Realtor Charles Castleberry warned the council not to rush into these agreements because they can’t be changed later on. He’s been through this process in the past when the developers said they’d be there, but it hasn’t proven true, Castleberry said.
He would not have accepted 40-foot lots, he said.
There is a lot of concern about the 40-foot lots in the community, Mayor Bob Sipple said. He’s gotten more calls about that than any other issue, he said.
The quality of the product is what matters most, Sipple said.
The city is somewhat limited on how to control the product because the Texas Legislature took away the means for the city to define or require architectural standards, Yenne said. That kind of thing would have to be done through a homeowners’ association, he said.
Serna could not give estimates of the market ranges of the single-family product at last week’s meeting, but said he can provide the details in the future.
After a question from another real estate agent and much objection from city staff, Yenne again gave a presentation that shows the flood risk of the Alden Subdivision.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about the way the water worked,” Yenne said.
Many people are confused about the water that covered prison property adjacent to Alden during Hurricane Harvey. Alden had some light flooding around exterior edges, but was not under water, Yenne said.
The water that flooded Jackson Oaks and Sugar Mill did not come from the Alden site, he said.
In major flooding events, water comes from the Brazos River and crosses Highway 35 through Bar X, Yenne said. It then crosses FM 521 and goes through railroad trestles to the west side of prison property and continues to flow south near Sugar Mill and Jackson Oaks, Yenne said.
This has nothing to do with Oyster Creek, which does not come out of its banks in Lake Jackson, he said.
“The land cannot discharge water at a rate higher than it did before construction, that is the city’s drainage standard,” Yenne said.
There is drone footage to show the flooding after Harvey, which is too large a file to place on the city’s website, Yenne said. There are pictures and a slideshow at lakejackson-tx.gov and the drone footage is available at City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.