WEST COLUMBIA — The recipients of special honors during the 63rd Annual West Columbia of Commerce Banquet and Auction each sounded the same theme of the importance of supporting the businesses and people in what they see as a special community.
The evening culminated with retiring chamber CEO Callie Venable receiving a surprise award for her years of service that included a decade of chamber leadership. In accepting the recognition during Thursday’s banquet, Venable thanked the businesses who’ve invested in West Columbia throughout the years and urged everyone to continue to lean on each other in support of growth of the city.
Three prestigious awards were given to members of the community for their actions and commitment to the city, including the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year going to a married couple for the first time.
“Serving really does come from their heart,” chamber board member Christina DeWitt said in introducing the couple. “They’ve made countless meals and desserts … they’ve been deep-rooted in this community and have always done random acts of kindness.”
The couple, which founded Skymark Energy and are real estate investors, serves on several boards in the community, volunteer their time, sponsor events and are active as chamber investors, DeWitt said.
West Columbia residents Erica and Chris Gilbert accepted the awards amid a standing ovation.
“Let’s support each other,” Chris Gilbert said. “Whether it’s time, whether it’s money … let’s keep our talents here, let’s keep our money here. Let’s help each other out to keep bettering West Columbia.”
Business of the Year recognition went to a restaurant that has thrived after it took on a new name. From feeding first responders during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and sponsoring different organizations each Tuesday by donating a percentage of sales, the business promotes community, presenter Jana Reid said.
Owner Melinda Dent received the Business of the Year for Smokin’ R BBQ. She also recently opened Granny’s Cupcake Station.
“I just really feel like God has blessed me,” Dent said. “And it’s my job to try to help the community that supports us and supports all our businesses — and anything we can do to help give back and to help others, it’s just our job.”
The award for Ambassador of the Year went to West Columbia volunteer firefighter Donnie Congdon, who has been active in the chamber for three years, DeWitt said.
Congdon has been honored to work in the community and with Venable, he said.
“Small businesses are much more to the community than you think, so I’m happy to be involved,” Congdon said.
