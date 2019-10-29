LAKE JACKSON — The city’s parks and recreation department’s mission of providing free swimming lessons to qualified children received a financial boost from an almost $4,000 donation from a Houston organization.
Jack and Jill of America’s Southbelt Houston Chapter donated $3,978 to the Lake Jackson Swim Lesson Scholarship program. Leftover money from a water safety clinic at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center in April funded the donation, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Robin Brant said.
The organization had the clinic with a $16,000 Dow Promise Grant, Jack and Jill Program Director Melanie Louis said. The members decided to keep that money in southern Brazoria County and promote water education and safety in the coastal area, Louis said.
During the April clinic, Jack and Jill members learned about the city’s program, which provides scholarships for swimming lessons to children based on household income, receipt of free or reduced school lunches and numerous other factors, Brant said.
Jack and Jill is an organization for women who have children ages 2 to 19, she said, adding it is the oldest African-American organization in the United States, established in 1938.
“We basically groom our children to become future leaders through various activities that we plan every month around a certain theme,” Louis said.
Those themes include health and civic service, both of which include water safety, she said.
The mission is important to the group for two reasons, Louis said.
The group had a young member die from an accidental drowning, she said, and a large percentage of African-American children don’t know how to swim. That is for a variety of reasons, such as children not having a swimming pool in their neighborhood or parents not being able to afford lessons, she said.
The organization partnered with the American Red Cross to provide swim lessons in underprivileged communities, much like Lake Jackson does, Louis said.
This is an area with many bodies of water, Brant said, adding it is not just pools.
“Swim lessons save lives,” she said. “Water safety is really important for us here.”
The lessons are not just teaching kids how to swim, but about general water safety, Brant said. They teach kids not to go in the water without parents’ permission and educate the parents as well, she said.
The scholarship program depends on donations like that from Jack and Jill, Brant said, as well as parents who donate the cost of a lesson when signing up their children. Even donations of $10 or $15 make a difference, she said.
A $40 donation pays for a two-week session of swim lessons for one child, according to the website. Private lessons are not included in the scholarship program. Scholarship participants do not have to live in Lake Jackson.
To learn more about the program, donate or apply, visit www.lakejackson-tx.gov/675/Swim-Lesson-Scholarship-Program or call 979-297-4533.
