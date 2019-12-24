Donations The Village of Jones Creek is collecting donations for the family, including clothing items. Clothes sizes include: Women’s: Shirt: 3X Pants: 16 Shoes: 8.5 Men’s: Shirt: XL Pants: 33 x 32 Shoes: 10.5 Monetary donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/mr973t-house-fire-during-christmas
JONES CREEK — A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning inside a manufactured home in the 100 block of Burke Street.
Firefighters from the Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call that came around 3:30 a.m. and were able to put the fire out within a couple of hours, Jones Creek Fire Chief Gus Cancino said.
Jones Creek responded first, and firefighters from Lake Jackson, Brazoria and River’s End were called for assistance.
“It was already fully involved when we got there,” Cancino said.
The manufactured home had been added on to, which can make it difficult to put out fires because sometimes roofs have been doubled, and there are difficult places to reach, he said.
“It was just one of those things,” Cancino said. “They go up pretty quick at times.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but fire marshals have not been called in to do an investigation, Cancino said.
The fire department said it started in the kitchen area, according to Jones Creek Marshal William Tidwell.
“It looks like it could be electrical, the way it sounded,” he said. Because it was a manufactured home, it’s very likely that that’s what caused it, he said.
The homeowners, an older couple and their dog, were home at the time the fire broke out, but all made it out safely, Tidwell said.
The fire devastated the house, and the structure is “probably not going to be salvageable,” leaving the couple without a place to live, Cancino said.
“They got out with what they were wearing,” Tidwell said.
The Village of Jones Creek has already started collecting donations for the family, who might stay with relatives for the time being, Tidwell said.
Donations of clothing, toiletries and personal items are welcome, as are monetary donations.
“They need anything for a home,” he said.
Those wanting to donate can contact Marshal William Tidwell by text at 979-292-6393 for information, or Leslie Cancino at 979-482-7530. Monetary donations can also be made to the GoFundMe “House Fire During Christmas” drive created by the couple’s daughter, Delana Davis.
