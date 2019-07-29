FREEPORT — Found about 80 miles away from home, a bull terrier named Bella reunited with her owners after being gone for six months.
Animal control officer Shana Burton found Bella walking the streets of Freeport and picked her up Wednesday.
“A citizen called in about a stray dog walking in the area she was found, and it only took about 15 minutes to get in touch with her owners,” Burton said.
The owners, who live in Katy, were surprised to find their dog was found in Freeport.
“They didn’t even know where Freeport was,” Burton said. “Once I told them where the dog was, I had to give them the address to the PD so they could come pick her up.”
It remains unclear whether the dog got lost or someone took it.
Freeport Police Department used the recovery as a reminder for animal owners to chip their pets and keep information updated so if a similar event happens, owner and animal can be reunited.
“It proved its point just with the chip,” Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. “As soon as the dog was picked up by animal control, it was easily spotted by the SPCA when they scanned the animal for a chip, and I mean, look, we have a happy ending here.”
The owners and dog were both very happy to see each other again, Burton said. Bella jumped all over her owner when they were brought together.
“Being that I have my own yorkie and morkie at home, and I’m sure most people feel the same way — they become part of your family,” Garivey said. “It’s super exciting to have someone be reunited with what I would term ‘your loved one.’... I think that was exciting to hear and a good ending to what could have been a sad story.”
(2) entries
[love] This makes my heart happy! I'm part of Katy Community Chip Clinic & this is why we do what we do! Always love the "Happy Tail" stories!! So GLAD Bella is back home with her rightful owners!!
Oh, and this is Pam Stanton---posting under my dad's account. [beam]
