More than two dozen cars were burglarized at Clute and Lake Jackson hotels during an overnight spree, police say.
People began calling about their burglarized vehicles before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. There were 16 cars burglarized by breaking the rear passenger side windows in five different hotel parking lots, he said.
In Clute, nine vehicles were broken into at various hotels, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
While Lake Jackson officers were still taking reports from victims, Houston police called to say they stopped a man and a woman in a stolen car who had property they suspected of being stolen from Lake Jackson, Kibodeaux said.
The same style car and suspected burglar descriptions matched security footage Lake Jackson police collected, he said.
That stolen property included business materials, a pistol, a wallet and other items, he said. Lake Jackson police have not yet identified the man and woman, but they allegedly confessed to the burglaries and are in police custody, Kibodeaux said.
Both chiefs said they will get warrants for their arrests. Unless there is a way to upgrade the charges to felonies, they will face class A misdemeanor vehicle burglary charges, Kibodeaux said.
Lake Jackson police determined the burglaries happened at about 2 or 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
Their investigation division worked diligently to chase down leads and they are happy to have the suspected burglars in custody, Kibodeaux said.
“We’ll be able to clear all of the burglaries with these two suspects,” he said. “It’s so nice when it’s wrapped up quickly.”
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in prison for each charge.
