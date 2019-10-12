An item in The Scoop on the Business Weekly page in Wednesday’s Facts misstated the address for the new convenience store in Clute. It is at 101 Main St. The city of Clute has never owned this building (although it did attempt to purchase it at one point). The neighboring property at 105 Main St. still belongs to the city, and officials are in the process of determining its future use, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
