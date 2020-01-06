WEST COLUMBIA — Recognizing the growth from last year and the plans for 2020, the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host its 63rd annual banquet fundraiser this week.
The masquerade-theme banquet will start at 6 p.m. Thursday in Heritage Hall at 508 E. Bernard St. in West Columbia. Social hour and bidding in the silent auction will start at 6 p.m., with dinner catered by Smokin’ R Barbecue and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The highlight of the annual event is when the chamber names its top honorees for the year, which will happen after the live auction. A man, woman and chamber ambassador of the year all will be announced to cap the evening.
“We want to recognize these people for their contribution to West Columbia and to the community,” said LaBonne Casey, new chamber CEO and president. “They make a stellar effort to make all of our lives better.”
Those who attend the banquet also will have a hand in improving the community. All the money made from the banquet will go back into promoting West Columbia and its businesses and sponsoring city events.
“The money goes right back into the city and to promote the businesses and their well-being,” Casey said. “We’ve gained momentum in the city in the last decade.”
The chamber still need live and silent auction items, with the deadline to donate at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Corporations or businesses donating an auction item will have their company featured, Casey said.
“We want to make sure we do a good job highlighting their businesses when they attach their name to the auction item,” Casey said. “The sooner we get the items, the better.”
Tickets also remain available at $35 each, $400 for a full corporate table seating eight and $220 for a half table. Tickets can be purchased until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The chamber is not requesting volunteers to work at this time.
For information, to donate an auction item or purchase tickets, call Casey or Callie Venable at the chamber at 979-345-3921.
