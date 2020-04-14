City leadership is warning of two men attempting to enter residents’ homes to “test their water for COVID-19.”
This is not a real service and residents should not allow them to enter or provide them any personal information, city leaders say.
One Sweeny resident reported this happened to them and contacted City Hall, Sweeny City Manager Reese Cook said.
The people arrived in a gray Mercedes and insisted on entering the home, claiming they were contracted by the city to conduct the water testing, Cook said.
When the resident denied entry to them, the duo told them their water was contaminated and instructed them to complete a form that required personal information, including their social security number, Cook said. The resident refused, he said.
The only people that would be working on services like that would be public works employees that have distinctive uniforms and city vehicles, the city said in a news release.
West Columbia has also had reports of the same situation during the last few weeks, Police Chief Paul Odin said. These people are looking to hurt others during uncertain times, Odin said.
"Please keep in mind during times like this there are people who will try and take advantage of you," Odin said. "Please do not wait for the people to be long gone. Call the police department to check out any individuals you believe are suspicious."
If you see these people or have questions or concerns, call Sweeny police at 979-548-3112, Sweeny City Hall at 979-548-3321 or West Columbia police at 979-345-5121.
