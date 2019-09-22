Sweeny City Council members voted last week to maintain the current property tax rate in this upcoming fiscal year and gave the OK on several purchases for the city budget.
Council members approved the tax rate of 74.7 cents per $100 of appraised property value for fiscal year 2019-20. The public was invited to present comments and concerns about the proposed budget and tax rate at the Tuesday meeting, but the budget did not elicit a response and was approved by the council.
Although the tax rate is the same as the previous year’s, Sweeny residents’ property taxes will rise by 5.69 percent, the agenda states.
The adopted rate of 74.7 cents per $100 remains below the rollback rate of 76.7 cents per $100 but is above the effective tax rate of 71.2 cents per $100 appraised property value, according to the Sweeny budget notice.
The effective tax rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years.
The adopted budget includes a new vehicle, a drainage project and a wage for a new employee, City Secretary Reatta Minshew said.
The city budgeted $30,000 annually for the new animal control officer and code enforcement officer, Minshew said. The position starts at $14 per hour.
Another $30,000 was budgeted for a future drainage project. The project will help with drainage on the west side of the city, Minshew said.
The new public works vehicle is budgeted at $12,000, Minshew said.
Council also approved changing a commercial lot into a residential lot. Sweeny resident John Millsap has plans to build a small home on the lot, Minshew said.
The residential building put onto the lot must be a minimum of 800 square feet and cannot take up more than 45 percent of the lot, Minshew said.
The adopted tax rate and budget take effect Oct. 1.
