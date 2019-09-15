The following people were indicted last week by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Amaya Sias, 17, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dennis McIntosh, 37, assault family violence choking.
Keith Wayne Brown, 30, burglary of building controlled substance present — enhanced.
Keith Wayne Brown, 30, burglary of building controlled substance present — enhanced.
Keith Wayne Brown, 30, burglary of building.
Keith Wayne Brown, 30, burglary of building.
Doc Owen Wycoff, 32, aggravated assault.
Doc Owen Wycoff, 32, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Enrique Cisneros, 43, unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Yunior Paneque-Garlobo, 38, unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Tommisha Chante Thompson, 24, count one and two — abandon/endanger a child; criminal episode.
Tommisha Chante Thompson, 24, evading arrest.
Randy Jackson, 18, theft of firearm.
Javonte Myers-Kearney, 17, theft of firearm.
Courtney Juawon Lewis, 18, theft of firearm.
Scottie Allen Roberts, 48, aggravated assault.
Juan Manuel Lopez, 48, aggravated assault.
Tyir Donte Cartwright, 29, retaliation.
Alejandro Pereira Cabrera, 22, assault family violence choking.
Esteban Archebal Guzman, 25, count one and two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Esteban Archebal Guzman, 25, tampering with physical evidence.
Brandon Allen Black, 26, retaliation — enhanced.
Brandon Allen Black, 26, retaliation — enhanced.
Kaycie Paige Newman, 28, aggravated assault.
Kaycie Paige Newman, 28, continuous violence against the family.
Joshua Ryan Newsom, 38, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; count three — unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
Anton Lewis Novak, 25, evading arrest.
Ernesto Obregon-Almira, 49, fraudulent use of identifying information — elderly.
Crystal Denee Odums , 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Stevie Duwayne Offing Jr., 30, tampering with a governmental record.
Kacy Lee Partin, 28, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Jonathan Earl Powell, 47, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Phillip Alan Riggs, 63, assault family violence choking.
Douglas Earl Robbins, 40, theft.
Johnny Salas, Jr., 37, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Esmeralda Ramirez, 28, assault family violence choking.
Galen Joseph Stevens, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Lamonte Stewart, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Leroy Stewart, Jr., 54, theft.
Jennifer Dawn Thomas, 36, forgery.
Stephen James Tyler, 49, forgery.
Ervin Enrique Valles, 27, evading arrest.
Reynaldo Villarreal-Noria, 31, assault family violence choking.
Linda Faye West, 32, assault family violence with prior conviction.
Robert Wayne Williams, 33, burglary of building — enhanced.
Diane Yazzie, 25, tampering with a governmental record.
Rolando S. Zuniga, Jr., 39, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Luis Fernando Arriola, 49, burglary of habitation.
Linda Faye Burton, 63, aggravated assault.
Jonathon Tanner Clark, 34, count one — possession of a controlled substance; count two — evading arrest; criminal episode.
Jarred Michael Coomer, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Devon Dudley, 21, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Kirsten Michelle Espinoza, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Case Faragoza, 40, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Larrime Shae Garcia, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Devinn Trevion Hodges, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Lynn Jansky, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Bobby Wayne Kesee, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
John Billy Auker, Jr., 40, injury to disabled — enhanced.
Thomas Aaron Baker, 42, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Wendy Gayle Bryant, 40, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
James Scott Case, 42, assault family violence with previous conviction — habitual.
Erick Lynn Casiano-Perkins, 31, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Jason Oscar Cisneros, 28, burglary of habitation — habitual.
Jose Roverto Corona also known as Jose Roberto Corona, 33, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Jose Roverto Corona also known as Jose Roberto Corona, 33, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Nicholas James Cox, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Daniel Benitez Curran, 20, delivery of a controlled substance.
Stephen Davis, 34, count one — assault family violence with previous conviction; count two — injury to a child; criminal episode.
Jamarcus Few, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Ray Hall, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Robert Charles Holley, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Bunkey Lee Knight, 40, possession of a controlled substance — habitual.
James Monroe Lang, 41, forgery.
James Monroe Lang, 41, forgery.
David Ray Lockstedt, 29, assault family violence choking.
Mohammad Malik, 38, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Jakobe Jashon Mann, 18, evading arrest.
Dale Dickerson, 18, tampering with physical evidence.
Clinton David Mears, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Dana Marie Mears, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Andre Deshaun McKinney, 47, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Jose Ricardo Medina, 33, count one, two, three, and four — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Rauly Michel Veranes, 30, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Erica Mitchell, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Javon Miller, 24, theft.
Carl Jeremy Moore, 29, theft — enhanced.
Kory Shane Padgett, 18, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joshua Jacob Rodriguez, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — enhanced.
John Lee Scott, 36, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Walter Andra Simon, 52, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Margaret Leeanne Watson, 30, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Gage Trevor Ricci-Singleton, 26, accident involving injury.
Gage Trevor Ricci-Singleton, 26, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Gage Trevor Ricci-Singleton, 26, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Gage Trevor Ricci-Singleton, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Gage Trevor Ricci-Singleton, 26, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Adrian Theodore Scott, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Adrian Theodore Scott, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Courtlan Ryan Shorter Busby, 22, burglary of habitation.
Jesse Ray Staples, 31, theft — enhanced.
Chance Williams, 19, robbery.
Kayla McLeod Altizer, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Sheila Diane Dechenne, 59, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesus Domingo Guel, 47, driving while intoxicated third or more — habitual.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.