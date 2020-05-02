SURFSIDE BEACH — People flocking to the beaches backed up traffic on Highway 332 Saturday afternoon, but since Saturdays are typically more crowded than Sundays, Mayor Larry Davison expected them to be “all right” for Sunday.
“A lot of people are heading to the beach today since this quarantine order has been lifted where people can actually get out of the house, and it’s a beautiful weekend,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Surfside officials were keeping an eye on their beaches, Davison said.
“We have an officer that’s on the beach,” Davison said. “She’s reporting to me and the chief and we’re making decisions based on that.”
While he was glad to see people haven’t forgotten about Surfside, Davison was surprised at the number of people who felt safe to go to the beach, he said.
“I would’ve thought a lot of people would (social distance) on their own just out of concern, but there doesn’t seem to be much of that,” Davison said.
Surfside officials posted a sign with guidelines, which included set hours, though they were made to remove those by the Texas General Land Office in Austin, Davison said.
The General Land Office has asserted authority from Gov. Greg Abbott that anything related to closing the beaches needs their approval, he said.
"We had some hours on there and they said that wasn't acceptable but they approved most of the rest of everything else," Davison said.
With beaches open, officials were diverting crowds further down the beach to encourage them to spread out, and everybody has been peaceful, he said.
County officials hadn’t seen any trouble as of Saturday afternoon, either.
“So far we’ve had no issues,” Snelgrove said.
The county has miles and miles of beach, so there’s lots of room for people to spread out and create distance between themselves, he said.
Sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers and constables were working to make sure everybody stayed safe, Snelgrove said. If going to the beach becomes a risk or hazard to public safety, then they will take some sort of appropriate action, he said.
“We’re not out of this pandemic yet,” Snelgrove said. “We do feel like it’s going in the right direction, and we definitely don’t want to take a step backward.”
They ask that people try to create space between themselves, Snelgrove said, and County Judge Matt Sebesta agreed.
“As I said the other day, gas is cheap, drive a little further down the beach and there should be plenty of room,” Sebesta said. “The water is wet all up and down the beaches, so spread out.”
Sebesta reiterated that people just need to make smart choices. Those who have chosen to stay home because they’re not comfortable venturing out are being exceptionally smart, he said.
For beachgoers, Sebesta also requested that when they leave, they take all the trash they bring with them.
“That’s something every time,” he said. “We have a horrible littering problem.”
