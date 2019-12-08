The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Mylon Alex Lucas, Jr., 19, count one — aggravated robbery; count two — evading arrest; criminal episode.
Sylvia Veronica Jones, 33, credit card or debit card abuse — enhanced.
Elliott Thomas Sharpless, 22, forgery.
De’Veon Laroy Wiltz also known as Deveon Leroy Wiltz, 18, robbery.
Germany Xavier Harper, 28, deadly conduct — enhanced.
Germany Xavier Harper, 28, retaliation.
Terrell Bosha Graham, 26, deadly conduct.
Terrell Bosha Graham, 26, retaliation.
Terrell Duane Knighton, 23, online harassment.
Dennis Darnell Hill, 36, attempt to commit burglary of habitation — habitual.
Alton Lacy, 21, theft.
Peter Andrew Lavallias III, 24, aggravated assault — enhanced.
Myron O’Keith Barefield, aggravated assault — enhanced.
Kristen Leann Motley, 24, sexual assault of a child.
Kristen Leann Motley, 24, improper relationship between educator/student.
Mallory Martell Walker, 33, fraudulent possession/use credit card or debit card information.
Blanche Diaz, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
John Allen Perkins, 41, unlawful restraint: expose to SBI.
John Allen Perkins, 41, evading arrest.
Henry Christian Plambeck, 42, fraudulent use of identifying information — enhanced.
Kevin Pernell Pye, 42, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Javier Rodriguez, 28, burglary of a habitation.
Cristian Rosales, 25, count one, two, and three — driving while intoxicated with child; criminal episode.
Sadie Rae Sanchez-Sepulveda, 39, driving while intoxicated.
Gilbert Tumaliuan, 28, assault family violence choking.
Pattrice Porshanorie Theresa Marie Williams, 26, criminal mischief.
Henry Chadnapoleon Woods, 40, forgery.
Kyra Janell Allison, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Lynn Bess, 51, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Roblin Michael Deleon, 17, aggravated robbery.
Andrew Lee Estes, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory Guy Foster, 50, forgery.
Damon Tye Harper, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Kaleb Jordan Hernandez, 18, count one — assault family violence choking; count two — assault of pregnant person; criminal episode.
Richard Garay Hernandez, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Gary Glenn Hornaday, 76, sex offender’s duty to register.
Kathy Michelle Jackson, 38, aggravated assault.
Andres Jaquez, Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated.
Curt Lee King, 33, count one — aggravated assault; count two — assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Jason Travis Kuykendall, 40, forgery.
Charles Raymond Brady, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Clinton Donley, 34, count one and two — unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
Clinton Donley, 34, evading arrest.
Clinton Donley, 34, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
Sean Anthony Fisher, 34, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Benjamin Ulises Flores, 26, count one and two — possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Christian Medina Flores, 22, arson.
Matthew Isiah Flores, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Dwayne Evin Galbreath, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Ryan Gerdman, 21, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Thomas Angel Gomez, 25, assault of a pregnant person.
Nathan Moore Graves, 31, indecency with a child — enhanced.
Demontre Dion Jordan, 17, tampering with physical evidence.
Joshua Ray Kelley, 35, possession of a controlled substance- enhanced.
Thomas Anthony Lea, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Terrance Lee, 26, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Christopher Kimonn Freeman, 26, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Justin Dakota Logan, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan August Semiter, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Anthony Lozano, 29, count one — evading arrest; count two — tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Hunter Lynn Maier, 22, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Ariel Maldonado Colon, 24, assault family violence choking.
Kendrick Mayberry, 36, evading arrest.
Haven Lee McClain, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Rachel Ann Meeks, 45, credit card or debit card abuse.
David Gentry Morse, 50, evading arrest.
Bruce Kent Nolin, 56, theft.
Bruce Kent Nolin, 56, evading arrest.
Natisha Ann Portis, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Julio Recendez, Jr., 29, burglary of habitation.
Brian Scott Sidney, 40, evading arrest — enhanced.
Kevin Patrick Staley, 47, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Shayla Jaree Timmons, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Robert Wilcox, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Daren Michael Fipps, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
