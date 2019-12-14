Woman killed in Angleton crash identified
A 66-year-old woman who died as the result of a head-on collision last week has been identified as Shirley Melvin, Angleton Police Detective Sgt. Gregory Mitchell said.
A 2015 Toyota being driven northbound in the 1200 block of South Velasco Street by a 35-year-old man crossed into the southbound lane and struck the woman’s 1999 Chevrolet truck head-on, Lt. Lupe Valdez said in a news release.
The Toyota’s driver went by helicopter to UTMB Health in Galveston, where he received treatment for facial injuries before being released 24 hours later, Mitchell said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, Mitchell said.
“The crash investigation team is going to go out and do a reconstruction of the scene next week, and then we should wrap up our investigation,” he said.
Victim’s mom sues Seidule
Lewis Watson’s mother filed a lawsuit against her son’s convicted murderer, Frank Seidule, online records show.
Belinda Sparkman filed the suit Nov. 5, and Seidule was served Nov. 22, the records show. A Brazoria County jury Monday sentenced Seidule, 58, to life in prison for the murder of 36-year-old Watson on Nov. 7, 2017.
Seidule gave varying accounts of the events that led up to him shooting and killing Watson in the house they both lived in, but claimed he did it because Watson threatened to kill him. Jurors rejected his self-defense argument during trial and sentencing.
Sparkman’s attorney listed online, Steven Samples, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tire recycling aims to control mosquitoes
Homeland Preparedness Project, Brazoria County and AmeriCares will have a free tire recycling event Saturday, according to a news release.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon or until capacity is reached at the County Maintenance Yard, 7315 Corporate Drive, Manvel.
“The best way to reduce mosquitoes is to get them where they live and breed,” said Bill Ray, executive director of Homeland Preparedness Project, in the news release. “One of their favorite breeding sites is junk tires. If we can get tires out of people’s ditches and yards, we prevent millions of mosquitoes.”
Volunteers will collect tires in a drive-through operation, with a limit of eight tires per household, the release states. Organizers also provide emergency preparedness and mosquito prevention information during the event.
