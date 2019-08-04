LAKE JACKSON — A dozen children attending a movie night at a city pool were hospitalized after being exposed to a chlorine leak, police said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Lake Jackson Police Department, EMS and Fire Department responded to the Lake Jackson Outdoor Pool in the 300 block of Magnolia Street after a report that children were exposed to chlorine, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
Six children who were exposed to the airborne chlorine experienced respiratory irritation and were taken by Lake Jackson EMS to Chi St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital, Sidebottom said. Five other children were taken to the Lake Jackson hospital and one to a Houston hospital by their parents, Sidebottom said.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, all children treated at the Lake Jackson hospital had been released, according to a news release from Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne.
Residents were attending Lake Jackson’s Summer Movies in the Park Series, which began June 7 with “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The final film of the series was Friday with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
While he was not sure of the specific capacity of the pool, the Summer Movies in the Park Series is limited to 150 people, Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said.
At this time, the city will continue the park series when it returns next summer, Bubnick
Ashley Castillo’s fiancé was the first to smell chlorine in the air before he started grabbing their children, she said.
“Our four kids were all throwing up plus two others that were with us,” she said. “It was quite packed. Lots of kids and families all enjoying the pool and movie. It all happened so quickly. Everyone got scared.”
There were too many people in the pool, and staff went to drain some of the water, Yenne said.
When the pool systems were turned back on, a surge of chemicals bubbled up from a section in the pool, Yenne said.
“That was when it was released in the air,” he said. “It was right near where the screen was set up.”
A pool company is looking at the pool system and will let city staff know details as they become available, Yenne said.
“We have never had that situation before,” he said. “It was a very odd occurrence and, unfortunately, this happened.”
Mayor Bob Sipple will be contacting families affected by the chlorine release, Yenne said.
Marcela Gonzales said her son was released from the hospital, but she had to take him back Saturday afternoon after he was having chest pain and difficulty breathing.
“He was telling me his chest hurt,” she said. “I am not taking any chances.”
Her three children had to go to the hospital but are doing better, Yvette Garcia said.
“They will be on steroids and using inhalers for the next couple of weeks,” she said. “But as of right now, they are doing better.”
The pool will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the pool area is deemed safe, Sidebottom said.
The pool might be open again Monday, but city staff want to be cautious, Yenne said.
“We want to make sure we are doing it right,” he said.
