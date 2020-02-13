FREEPORT — Investigators believe club-goers traded insults before a fight broke out and someone stabbed and killed 28-year-old Anthony Perez Castillo, police said.
“All indications from the investigation point to this just being a random incident,” Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Police arrested and charged Martin Ismael Escobedo with second-degree felony aggravated assault Wednesday in the stabbing death, Garivey said.
Escobedo, 38, was arrested at his Freeport workplace at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Garivey said.
The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but the investigation is ongoing and charges could be upgraded in the future, Garivey said.
Police believe a verbal altercation turned physical at the Pal Norte nightclub shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday and led to the stabbing, the chief said.
A 36-year-old man working as a bouncer was also stabbed while trying to break up the fight, Garivey said. That man was released from the hospital after getting stitches, he said.
Castillo was stabbed multiple times and went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he died, Freeport police previously said.
Castillo is survived by his wife of nine years and two children.
They have not yet determined what weapon was used to stab the men, Garivey said.
Police identified Escobedo as a suspect after interviewing several witnesses, Garivey said, but investigators are still seeking more information.
“We do believe that there’s still more video out there from social media, such as Snapchat,” Garivey said.
Anyone with any knowledge, video footage or other information about the fight should call Freeport police at 979-239-1211. Information can also be shared anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.
Escobedo remained in Freeport’s jail Wednesday evening and is expected to see a judge to set his bond this morning, the chief said.
