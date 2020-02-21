No coronavirus, but flu activity still high
No one in Brazoria County is exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus, but there is no shortage of people with the flu, health officials said.
“We have no coronavirus in Brazoria County,” said Cathy Sbrusch, director of Public Health Services for the Brazoria County Health Department.
Of the regular old flu virus season, however, “It’s been a bad flu season all around,” Sbrusch said.
Influenza A has been reported more than Influenza B in the past few weeks, said Health Department Surveillance Specialist Sarah Littlejohn. Over the past two weeks, reports of influenza and influenza-like illness have been the highest so far this season, she said.
No pediatric deaths associated with influenza have been reported in Brazoria County for the current flu season as of Feb. 13, she said.
Oyster Creek delays Acadia Landing decision
Mayor Justin Mills and Oster Creek City Council decided to table any discussion about the development agreement and annexation of the proposed Acadia Landing subdivision.
With City Attorney Laurence Boyd and the developers of the project absent from Thursday’s meeting, Mills said the items will be tabled until council’s March 5 session. The mayor expressed confidence about the process, saying “we just need to hammer out some details but everything looks good on it.”
The proposed 60-home subdivision project is being handled by Vernor Materials and Equipment.
Danbury candidate quits council race
Rhonda Womack, who submitted her candidacy papers near the Feb. 14 filing deadline, withdrew her name from the race Thursday, Danbury officials said.
Officials did not say why Womack dropped out of the race for one of two out-large seats.
Remaining candidates include Butch Peterson, Chris Holcomb, Craig Peavy and Allen Brown. Incumbents Sue Powell and Bill Turnipseed are not seeking re-election, city officials said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.