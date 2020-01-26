LAKE JACKSON
Opportunities to see fire trucks and other special vehicles provide a lot of excitement for kids. Lake Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department takes the opportunity every year to create some buzz with its annual Touch a Truck event, which allows kids and their families to get up close and personal with community first responders and public servants — and their special vehicles.
“We just wanted to provide an opportunity for the people who serve the community and the people who are in the community to come out and meet the people that serve them in a unique way,” said Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Mallory Doyle.
Hundreds showed up to the fourth annual Touch a Truck at MacLean Park on Saturday, and the kids had a lot of fun touching the different vehicles there, climbing up on or inside them, and honking horns. An inflatable bounce house, hand painting, and tire swinging from one of the vehicles’ cranes rounded out the fun.
Building a relationship between community residents and those who serve them is one of the reasons Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation wanted to start hosting the event, she said. Touch a Truck offers the chance that wouldn’t necessarily be available while, for example, first responders are on the job, she said.
“MacLean, my 5-year-old, loves anything first responders,” said Nicole Larson. “So he gets a huge kick out of being able to go get in the ambulances, the fire trucks, the police officers and kind of get his hands on it and learn more about them.”
The first hour of the event was designated “quiet hour” so those with sensory issues or those who don’t like loud noises could enjoy the event without having to hear the horns and sirens, Doyle said.
“Come 11 a.m., it’s gonna get really loud here with all the sirens going off and the horns honking,” she said Saturday morning.
Earplugs were provided for when the quiet hour ended, and kids also received a fun yellow hard hat as a keepsake.
Not only is Touch a Truck a way for kids to have some fun, but it also gives adults the chance to educate them.
Kids can learn about the different job opportunities, Doyle said. If one child’s favorite toy car is a tractor, then he or she can learn what exactly a tractor does.
“Or they can learn what maybe the garbage truck does, or they can learn what the services are that they provide for them,” Doyle said. “Then they can actually learn how big their little toy car actually really is in real life.”
Megan Ledesma and her family saw the event on Facebook and thought it would be something cool to bring their two daughters to after basketball, she said.
Her 2-year-old was especially excited to see the fire trucks because they have a friend who works for the Angleton Fire Department, Ledesma said.
Touch a Truck also provided the chance for some kids to learn more about what their family members do at their jobs every day.
“My son works for the company Mammoet, and I’m with my grandchildren,” said John Burney.
One of his grandsons was excited to see a little of what his dad does, Burney said.
“He got to crawl around his dad’s crane — well, not his dad’s crane but on a crane similar to what he does,” Burney said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.