BRAZORIA
Having a baby during the novel coronavirus pandemic could be considered a lonelier experience, but the Spurlock family has used it as an opportunity to stay home and bond.
For Natalie Spurlock, delivering a baby during the coronavirus wasn’t much different than having her other three kids.
Natalie’s fourth child, daughter Bradlie Jo, was born via scheduled C-section at a Houston hospital on March 19.
“The only thing different was nobody was able to come see us,” she said.
That included their three other children, who are seven, eight and ten.
“They kind of felt left out,” Natalie said.
Natalie’s husband was able to be with her in the hospital — but he was the only one.
“Just one adult,” Brad Spurlock said. “And you couldn’t change them out. So once I’m on the list, that’s it. It’s not like I could leave for the day and someone else could come — you could only have one person.”
However, he was not allowed to accompany Natalie into the hospital the day before for the pre-op meeting, and was told to wait in the car, Natalie said.
“I think more or less it made me feel like, ‘Dang, this virus thing is real,’” she said.
A couple of days before the birth, the hospital rules were more lenient, and the Spurlocks could have switched out visitors if they’d wanted to, Natalie said. But even after the rules tightened, it didn’t really affect them because they’d already decided to refuse visitors so their other three kids could meet their baby sister first, she said.
“It gave us four days of bonding time with the baby in the hospital, just us three,” she said.
Natalie is breastfeeding, and they opted not to send their newborn to the hospital nursery at night, she said. Natalie’s friend, a hospital nurse, said they’d stopped doing that for a while, she said.
When the Spurlocks left, they were given a pamphlet on precautionary measures and how to sanitize, but the nurses never made them feel like there was a pandemic going on, Natalie said.
“Some of the nurses, they spoke to us about it and we asked them, ‘What do you think about it?’” Natalie said. “They’re more concerned with bringing things home to their families.”
Spending those four days in the hospital made Natalie feel a little safer, she said.
The Spurlocks brought Bradlie Jo home on March 22, and have stayed home since then, she said. People have dropped off food at the door or at the gate, but really only the immediate family has come to visit the baby, she said.
“We’re keeping everybody pretty much at bay,” Natalie Spurlock said. “The people that we’ve had come over, they’ve been at home, and we feel safe with them here.”
The Spurlocks are taking precautions, with Lysol spray and extra washing — but the precautions aren’t anything more than what should be done with a newborn regardless, Natalie said.
“People should be taking precautionary measures, period — with or without this virus going around,” she said. “You should be doing these things when you have a new baby or have kids, with or without this virus. This shouldn’t make people cleaner.”
Natalie isn’t too worried about COVID-19 specifically — because even though it has harmed people, so has the flu, and strep throat and pneumonia, she said. COVID-19 isn’t the only illness that could affect Bradlie Jo, or any of her three siblings, she said.
School closures due to the coronavirus have Bradlie Jo’s three siblings doing their work from home, which allows for extra bonding time with their baby sister, and they’re able to help with the baby and around the house, Natalie said.
“To make a lemonade out of lemons, I guess, it’s given us an opportunity to be home as a family,” she said. “For them to be able to be around their baby sister — I’m almost 37. So this is my last baby.”
