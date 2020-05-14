SWEENY — Despite coming out of a successful fiscal year, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill anticipates a “conservative budget season” in the wake of COVID-19.
Chief Financial Officer Amy Carter estimated the fiscal year would close with a surplus in funds for the district, Hill said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The surplus will allow new hires of several teachers, he said. The board will also look into pay raise options for faculty later this summer, Hill said.
After-hour tutors will get pay increases from $25 to $30 an hour, Hill said. The budget for athletic stipends also increased by $16,250, Hill said.
“Two years ago, we had a major increase as well,” Hill said. “We want to increase every other year to ensure we remain competitive with other districts.”
As a turbulent school year winds down, the board decided it would be of best interest to allow students to retain their provided technology to continue learning over the summer, Hill said.
Some students will be required to take continuing courses if grades and assignments are not up to par, Hill said.
Seniors and students leaving the district will have to turn in their equipment, he said.
Both construction projects — the development of the Career Technology Education building and the renovations of the elementary and junior high campus — are ahead of schedule, Hill said.
“We started the renovations May 1 once it became apparent that we were not going to come back to school,” Hill said. “The (Career Technical Education) building is still on track and has had full access. COVID-19 hasn’t impacted those. We are fortunate to have an extra month to complete those.”
Construction should conclude by the second week of August, if not earlier, Hill said.
