BRAZORIA — The city is one step closer to creating a self-sustaining utility account after City Council this week approved about $25,000 worth of water meter repairs.
There are about 175 water meters that are not functioning correctly, either not bringing a reading at all or another issue, City Manager Olan Massingill said at Tuesday’s meeting. This means the meters are not bringing in the proper utility revenues, he said.
The city went out for bids on the replacement of the 175 meters and their radios, and the lowest bid was from Aqua Metric, the same company that provided the meter system, Massingill said. The two other bids were at least $8,000 more than the worst-case scenario from Aqua Metric, he said.
Aqua Metric has the software and equipment to fix what’s broken, resolve individual problems or replace the meter if needed, Massingill said.
If the company has to replace every meter and radio, it will cost $25,336, he said. It will be less if any meters are repairable without replacement, he said.
“I feel really good about it because they’re the ones that our operating system is through,” Massingill said.
The money for the repairs can come out of the budget or the interest from the city’s certificate of obligations, which is debt that doesn’t require voter approval, he said. The revenue from the repaired meters will make the project work, he said.
“We’ll recoup this easy in two months,” Massingill said.
The utility department has too much else going on to repair the meters itself, so this is a good call for the city, Councilman Gary Kersh said.
“This will make major revenue in the city,” Kersh said.
Part of the reason the city is behind on repairing the meters is because they were unaware of the problem for some time, Councilwoman Gail Logsdon said.
The meters have about a five-year life span, Mayor Roger Shugart.
Kersh suggested setting aside some money each year to repair a certain number of meters.
After this repair, the city should be able to stay on top of it, Public Works Director Derrell Travis said.
Council unanimously passed the motion to award the contract, with Councilman Marcus Rabren absent.
