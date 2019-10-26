LAKE JACKSON — Cherie Rineker fought her rare form of cancer on her own terms. She ended it the same way.
Rineker died Wednesday afternoon surrounded by friends and family members in Boulder, Colorado, where euthanasia is legal.
She was 51.
“She is in Colorado because ‘Death with Dignity’ is legal in this state,” Rineker’s son, Matthew Flynn, posted on her Facebook page Tuesday night. He indicated she was resting peacefully and planned to take the medication to end her life — and the pain of her disease — the following day.
Contacted through social media, Flynn said the family is not yet ready to talk about his mother’s death.
“She was one of the bravest people that I’ve met. Truly a hero,” said friend Ron Rozelle, who wrote a cover blurb for her first book, “A Pilgrimage Without End: How Cancer Healed My Broken Heart.”
Since 2012, Rineker has battled an aggressive form of multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, which is incurable but treatable. In the years since her diagnosis, she tried different forms of treatment, including chemotherapy and alternative therapies.
She spent two months in Denver in 2015 for cannabinoid treatments, which helped fight the side effects from chemotherapy and even allowed her to stop taking some of her medications, including opioids, for a time. Though she did not find it a suitable long-term course for herself, Rinerker picked up the mantle of medicinal marijuana advocator, lobbying Texas lawmakers and testifying with her husband, Shawn, in support of a bill during the 2017 legislative session.
“It’s incredible to see how anyone could still be in denial about this,” she said after her testimony.
In 2018, Rineker participated in an experimental cancer treatment called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, which did more for her than years of chemotherapy ever had: for a year, it let her return to a life without cancer.
The treatment involves drawing blood to remove all T-cells, which are the white blood cells that attack invasions in the body, and then genetically modifying them. The cells are then re-infused into the patient, where they will recognize the cancer cells as threats and attack them until they are eliminated.
It wasn’t a miracle, Rineker said in October 2018, of there being no cancer on her bone marrow, PET scans and blood work. “People are relapsing from it,” she said. “But it’s given me seven months cancer-free.”
After 12 months of living without cancer, Rineker posted on her Facebook page in March that her myeloma had “once again reared its ugly head.”
“Unfortunately on my one-year anniversary of CAR-T, I found out I had once again relapsed,” she wrote.
Rineker shared a farewell message through social media that by Friday morning had been viewed more than 11,000 times. She also shared a picture Tuesday of the view outside her window.
“I can’t ask for a better place to move on from,” she wrote. “Thank you all so much. You may not see me, but I feel you.”
