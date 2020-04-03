A Pearland woman in her 50s became the 17th Brazoria County resident to be hospitalized from contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
The department announced 13 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the county total to 136. At least 20 of those who were infected have recovered and been released from isolation. One county resident has died of the disease.
A Pearland man and woman in their 30s, a Pearland woman in her 20s, a Clute man in his 40s, and a Manvel woman in her 40s are recovering under home isolation.
An investigation is still ongoing for the condition of another Manvel woman in her 40s, a Pearland man in his 70s, a Pearland man in his 30s, an Angleton man in his 80s, a Pearland woman in her 30s, and a Pearland woman in her 40.
Four of the 13 cases are confirmed to be community spread; the source of the others' infections is under investigation.
