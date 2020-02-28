ANGLETON — The design of the city’s $3.3 million replacement water tower is almost complete. Now, City Council must decide how to decorate it.
The Southside Water Tower project’s draft is near completion, but they await the council’s action regarding lighting design and what logo or mural the city wants to adorn the tank, Freese and Nichols representative Ron Bavarian told council members this week.
Once that decision is made, the engineers will submit the plans to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for review, Bavarian said.
The engineering firm recommends using an LED light system that has the same life cycle as the coding for maintenance convenience, Freese and Nichols’ Project Manager Dustin Pope said.
Building a new tower was deemed more economical in the long term than repairing and maintaining the old one, Mayor Jason Perez said.
Freese and Nichols hope to award the contract by June and begin construction by July before the $250,000 Community Development Block Grant expires. The water tower will cost the city $3,347,727.
The new water tower is part of $22 million allotted for capital projects for the 2019-20 fiscal year, almost half of which is being paid by certificates of obligation, a form of debt that does not require voter approval.
Freese and Nichols are ready to submit plans for an estimated $1 million bar screen replacement for the wastewater treatment plant by April, Bavarian said.
“We are working with the vendors and preparing our plans and should be submitting our 75 percent plans to the city, late April,” he said.
These percent plans are reviewed before final plans are created as company policy, Bavarian said.
The final plans will be submitted by July and will not require TCEQ approval because it is only an equipment change, he said. Bar screens act as a catcher for large objects such as litter and branches and blocks them from the wastewater.
Angleton Public Works Director Jeff Sifford requested the representatives to submit a proposal for an assessment of the wastewater plant as well.
The engineers are not designing anything on the $823,000 Freedom Park Water Well project until council decides on the recommendation of cost absorption for the project, Bavarian said.
The well will feature a filtration system that will absorb arsenic from the city’s water, Perez said.
All design plans from Freese and Nicholls will be reviewed and approved by Sifford and his team before construction commences.
