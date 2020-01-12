Multiple aspects of winter make it an especially dangerous time for fire risks, officials say.
Since 2020 began, the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated four structure fires, Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. This only includes unincorporated areas of the county.
The Facts reported five house and apartment fires within three weeks.
“There are very unique hazards associated with winter weather and staying warm,” Vela said.
HEAT LAMPS
Every year, the office investigates four to seven house fires within the county annually because of heat lamps, he said.
“The homeowners, they have good intentions and they’re trying to keep their animals warm,” Vela said.
But these lamps can tip over, and if they land on anything potentially flammable like a wooden deck, that can heat up and catch on fire, Lake Jackson Assistant Fire Marshal Will Ammons said. Unlike some other equipment, heat lamps do not have sensors that shut them off after they fall over, he said.
People tend to keep heat lamps on animal cages, then use other materials to keep the animals warm like straw or blankets, Vela said. This is not recommended because these things are flammable, he said.
While people inside the homes are victims of these types of fires, the animals they were trying to keep warm sometimes suffer injuries or perish in the flames, Vela said.
“We’re heartbroken when we see an animal that’s injured or dies as a result of that,” he said.
HEATERS
“The other part is space heaters,” Vela said.
Space heaters should not be close to blankets or other flammable items, he said.
“Keep a 3-foot area around the space heater free of any flammable or potentially flammable objects,” Ammons said.
Extension cords should never be used to power space heaters, he said.
Most of the newer heaters have tip sensors that will shut them off when they are tipped over, so keeping it on carpet should be OK, Ammons said.
But space heaters should be constantly attended to, Vela said, and not left alone with pets or small children.
“Treat it like an open flame candle,” he said. “Definitely do not leave it as a primary source of heat when you go to sleep.”
When a primary heater fails, using other things like a kitchen oven is an extremely dangerous fire hazard, Vela said.
It is also important to get household heaters, chimneys and fireplaces serviced regularly to prevent the accumulation of dust and other items that could catch on fire when turned on for the first cold of the season, Ammons said.
Propane heaters should never be used indoors or in any enclosed space, Vela said.
OTHER CAUTIONS
Brazoria County’s rapidly-changing weather brings fire hazards with it, Vela said.
The weather results in dead, dry vegetation, which can easily ignite, he said.
The county usually has grass fires that turn into structure fires in late December to mid-January from bonfires or fireworks, Vela said.
“We typically have a structure fire within the first couple of hours of the new year,” he said.
Fire investigators always see more blazes during the winter and cold weather, Vela said.
It’s important to have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, both fire marshals said.
A good rule of thumb is to change the batteries every time someone changes their clocks for Daylight Saving Time, Ammons said.
“During these months, just please be very careful,” Vela said.
