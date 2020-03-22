CLUTE — The Brazosport ISD board of trustees unanimously approved funding for the district to pay for dual-credit classes for all Brazosport ISD high school students starting next year.
Dual-credit classes allow high school students to acquire college and high school credits at the same time. The classes cost a portion of the cost of a regular college course, but many students historically have been unable to afford the extra cost, whatever it may be, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Instruction Brian Cole said.
“For about five years now, we’ve been able to waive AP examination fees due to funding because students needed that,” Cole said. “This new funding for dual-credit classes is going to open so many new doors for so many students.”
“This is a great opportunity for our students,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Cole is most enthused about the program because he found about one-third of Brazosport ISD students go to Brazosport College anyway, so they’ll start off with free, relevant credits, he said.
“With this funding, we can save our students money in the short term and in the future, putting them on a faster track to success,” he said.
Board members agreed March 16 to additional improvements for Brazosport ISD students, including an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County to build a walking and jogging track for Lanier Middle and Velasco Elementary schools, Massey said.
Monday’s meeting also confirmed that construction projects are moving forward as scheduled for completion, and that several new campuses are also in tow.
Roberts Elementary and Brannen Elementary in Lake Jackson should be opening for the new school year in August 2020, Massey said, along with the Brazoswood multi-sport fieldhouse opening at the end of August 2020.
