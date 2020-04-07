FREEPORT
I n the midst of frequent shopping during the pandemic, Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass wanted to give something away.
The mayor had a social distancing fish fry Friday and invited city employees to drive by and pick up free meals.
“I feel blessed in the City of Freeport with some of the best workers in the state,” Bass said. “They deserve everything we can give them.”
The mayor cooked them a meal to thank them, he said.
“I wanted to do this especially during these times because they are working very hard and they needed to be shown some appreciation,” Bass said. “I decided to fry fish for them.”
Sally Bailey, parks supervisor for Freeport, was eager for a plate.
“I have tried the fish and it is amazing,” Bailey said. “He is an amazing Freeport person. He has a heart of gold.”
Bass is no stranger to frying fish for large crowds.
“I have cooked a lot of fish for a lot of different folks,” Bass said. “I enjoy doing it because I get to watch them eat it and enjoy it.”
Although Bass has lived through many disasters, this one is unique, he said. The city will stay “Freeport strong,” he said.
“As a person and as a city official, this is the first time I have seen this level of crisis as a city and a country. I’ve only been mayor for seven months,” Bass said.
Bass has personal experience with being inconvenienced by the pandemic. Shortly after the virus began to spread, he and his wife took a trip to New York and had to self-quarantine upon their return home. Neither developed COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Councilman Ken Green believes the city staff must stay together to get through the pandemic, Green said.
“Everybody is trying to get through this thing and this is one way he’s helping his employees to make this as easy as it can be,” Green said. “We’re all in this together.”
Green has known Bass for many years as a civil servant.
“The city employees are our armor,” Green said. “I have known the Basses for a very long time and it’s an honor to work under Brooks as our Mayor.”
The drive-thru method of picking up the fish plates made it safe and easily accessible.
“It’s a gesture of good faith and the employees can come by and get it,” Green said. “It’s just something little to show his appreciation.”
Bass feels a sense of responsibility toward his city employees and residents of Freeport, he said.
“My parents were always very involved in the community and they educated me on charity and service,” Bass said. “It is my honor to serve the citizens of Freeport.”
Bass is going the extra mile to help his employees, Bailey said.
“Mayor Bass is going to come out and work with us next week in the parks,” Bailey said. “He’s going to help us sanitize the facilities. I’m not sure how many other city mayors would do that.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.