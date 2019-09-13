ANGLETON — A handful of Angleton Junior High School parents voiced concern Thursday over a lack of communication from the campus after disturbances at a dance on Sept. 5.
Parents at the forum at Frontier Elementary on Thursday night wanted to know how the district plans to improve.
Superintendent Phil Edwards told parents he is meeting with other school officials today and they will address policies and procedures from the top down. That way, he said, they can address where any changes need to be made.
“We need to make sure we’re continually trying to get better,” Edwards said during the discussion Thursday night.
Edwards invited residents to ask questions at the forum originally scheduled to discuss the district’s upcoming $90 million bond.
Rumors began circling on social media last week that several fights broke out at the school after a school dance involving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.
Through investigations by the school administration and police staff, officials confirmed this week that disciplinary action was taken and staff is reviewing the policies and procedures in place.
One parent said her daughter told her another student threatened to come to the school with a weapon after events at the dance. Edwards said he wasn’t aware of any such threat but would speak with both the parent and daughter and file a claim.
Another parent said her daughter was crying when she wasn’t allowed to leave the dance early, despite her parents being outside the school.
“I agree with you,” Edwards said. “These are your kids, they aren’t ours, and you should be allowed to get them.”
Edwards explained there is a difference between district policies and campus policies. District policies affect all schools the same and campus policies vary. The district needs to do a better job communicating how those policies are carried out.
“We want our kids to come to school in a safe environment,” Edwards said. “If we don’t provide them a safe environment, they can’t learn.”
One junior high parent asked if having sixth graders with seventh and eighth graders is the best model.
Edwards said there is positive data to support keeping those students grouped together, but they will continue to study research.
“We just want to feel safe sending our kids to the junior high and right now we don’t,” said another parent, who got choked up during the meeting.
Edwards said he is doing everything he can to ensure that students feel safe, and anyone with concerns is welcome to file a comment card and each would be addressed.
Edwards also plans to address the incident during a school board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1900 N. Downing Rd.
(1) entry
Studies, Research, Investigations, Indoctrination...……….why don't Public Schools do what Taxpayers pay for - TEACH!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.