PEARLAND — Despite Republicans making up more than 62 percent of the total ballots cast in the March 2 party primaries in Brazoria County, its most northern city is riding a blue wave reflected through the county’s voter turnout numbers.
Pearland is positioning itself as a must-win territory for many of the state’s and county’s most influential races, party leaders say.
In the Brazoria County Republican Primary, 35,858 votes were cast compared to 21,798 Democratic Primary votes, county elections division data indicates.
Republicans outnumbered Democratic voters in the county by more than 14,000, but this is not as stark a difference as the primaries of 2016, the last presidential election cycle. Four years ago, 39,806 Republicans cast a ballot in Brazoria County compared to only 13,097 Democrats, according to online data.
Pearland, the county’s most populated city, combined for 10,548 Democratic votes on Election Day, recording nearly half of the Brazoria County total for Tuesday.
Though residents can vote at any polling location, not necessarily where they live, nearly two-thirds — 6,766 — of the votes cast in Pearland were in the Democratic primary, according to the county elections office. Pearland had the most polling locations in the county on Election Day with nine.
Including early voting, Democrats outnumbered the Republicans in Pearland by more than 1,000 votes. The GOP dominated turnout in Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton and other southern communities.
Both county party chairpersons understand Pearland’s importance going forward.
“We need to work hard and we as whole are working hard and making sure to grow our Republican base in Pearland,” Brazoria County Republican Chairman Shayne Greene said.
State Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland, and the Republican camp are helping to inspire locals in the area come November, Greene said.
For McGarvey, the Super Tuesday votes could be sign of things to come.
“We thought Tuesday went great,” McGarvey said. “People are coming out because the Republicans have shifted too right and I feel people are agreeing and understanding our values.”
Almost twice as many Democrats cast a ballot for a U.S. Senate candidate in this month’s primary election than in 2018 — 19,634 votes compared to 10,085, according to the elections division data.
The party will have to bring its base out to vote from top to bottom in order to succeed, McGarvey said.
Congressional District 22, which includes a narrow strip across northern Brazoria County, will remain high on both parties’ radar as Greene views the race as the most important and challenging for the party to hold on to.
“Congressional District 22 will continue to be one of our main focuses and is a challenge to win,” Greene said. “We have a strong set of candidates our voters will come out and support.”
The winner of the Republican runoff in May between Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall faces Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in November. Republicans have held the seat since the early 1980s, but McGarvey eyes a chance to swing the seat.
“I really think Sri can pull that one out,” McGarvey said. “We just have to keep our drive and let voters know we are here.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.