ANGLETON — Angleton High School was bustling this week as students, parents and special guests arrived for the sixth annual Angleton ISD Digital Showcase.
“The mission of this event is to celebrate the creative and innovative things teachers and students are doing with technology in the classroom,” Digital Learning Coordinator Andrew Hamilton said. “This is a way for us to show the community that kids are creating new information and doing great stuff that prepares them for jobs when they leave us.”
He said parents sometimes assume their children are just getting screen time for screen time’s sake, or that digital learning methods don’t really add value to the classroom experience. The Thursday event gave them a chance to see the innovative things students are doing with technology and understand how it can make a difference. Workstations were set up by 14 classes and six community partners in the lunchroom and invited guests to try out tech and learn about activities.
“We have three different pathways. We have game design, animation and we have graphic design,” said senior Dustin Cole Phelan of the Angleton High School Digital Media Arts team. “It’s a very challenging pathway, but if you’re passionate about it and you know this is what you want to do, it’s easy.”
Their setup featured a racing game and animation created by students, as well as a digital art station for guests to try out. Phelan said digital arts students compete in events like the SkillsUSA Championships and each team has several wins to their name.
Competition was also a focus of the technology in high school agriculture exhibit. Future Farmers of America Vice President Ethan Hammons said there are frequent contests where only a few students are allowed to go and compete. They might be asked to do things like identify an animal skull. Through photosharing, students can bring the experience to their classmates and help them learn as well. It’s also helpful when a hands-on lesson is made impractical by geography.
“This picture was taken hours away from here,” he said, gesturing to a photo of a leafy green plant. “You don’t always get good photos online. … We can take this information back and have it stored for years.”
Ag teachers also use online teaching resources with instructional videos, curriculum worksheets and a system that logs service hours and classes for scholarships. When it’s all put together, Hammons said it makes an excellent depository of information for students.
Maria Cruz Zapata, a third-grade teacher at Rancho Isabella Elementary, said something similar about her class’s use of technology. Her exhibit showcased the Nearpod, a student engagement platform that lets kids draw, answer questions, watch video lessons and more on a handheld device.
“I mainly use it for science,” Zapata said. “We can do digital field trips with it. We can showcase things for the kids that we normally wouldn’t be able to really look at through a book.”
Students can also play competitive games, while teachers can find or create digital lesson plans on topics like math, social studies, English and more. Three Rancho Isabella students, armed with a bag of treats to get them through the event, waited at the table to talk about their experiences.
“You can learn stuff and also sometimes there’s games that you can learn stuff (from),” third-grader Carsyn Robison said. “And you learn more stuff that you never learned before.”
“Stuff you never learned before” seemed to be common at the event, with tables demonstrating green screen technology, robot maneuvers, PhET simulations and more.
“This was our sixth year for the showcase, and the variety in terms of student ages, subject areas represented, and technology tools utilized continues to deepen,” Hamilton said. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the event is seeing our students experience an authentic opportunity to share their expertise and spark interests in others.”
