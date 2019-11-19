BRAZORIA — Months into his first year in the role, Alfred Black is no longer the principal of West Brazos Junior High, officials announced.
“Mr. Black has not been reassigned to any other position in C-BISD,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Galloway declined to offer any details about the departure, including whether Black’s employment was terminated or he resigned, citing a personnel issue. Attempts to contact Black were unsuccessful Monday afternoon.
Jeff Kinney, who was in his first year as assistant principal, will serve as interim principal, Galloway said. Historically, there were only two administrators at West Brazos Junior High, but this year they had three, Galloway said.
“So numbers-wise, we’re still OK,” he said.
This was Black’s first year as principal and seventh year at the school, according to the principal’s message on West Brazos Junior High’s website.
Officials informed staff of the change Thursday and sent home a letter with students Friday, Galloway said.
The letter states safety and education of students is always top priority at the school.
“This is a personnel matter, and student safety is not an issue or concern,” Galloway said.
West Brazos Junior High also added a counselor this year in preparation for growth, so its administration department will not be lacking, he said.
The letter encouraged parents with questions to contact Kinney at the school’s phone number, 979-799-1730. Calls to the junior high shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday went unanswered.
The school has more change upcoming after a successful $11.5 million bond election this month will fund construction to expand the junior high to house sixth-graders.
Currently, the school serves the district’s seventh and eighth grades.
