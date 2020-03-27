Even local business owners who have been saving money in the event the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close don’t know whether it will be enough to allow them to reopen after the threat passes.
“I think this is going to put several people out of business,” said Charlotte Williams, owner of Monarch Studios hair salon in Angleton. “It’s going to be hard for all of us. I keep getting on government websites to look for loans and hopefully (the government) will get something figured out soon.”
Williams and other businessed deemed “non-essential” were ordered to close at 6 p.m. Thursday through at least April 3 by County Judge Matt Sebesta, who determined lesser measures weren’t effective enough at combating the spread of the coronavirus..
Non-essential businesses during a public health emergency include hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, spas and commercial entertainment such as game rooms.
Monarch Studios has developed a strong solid base, but it had dropped off as more people chose to avoid going out.
“We opened in August of last year and it’s been great, we were really busy until all this hit,” Williams said. “We had people calling asking to make appointments and now we have people calling to cancel.”
After being open less than a year, the locally owned hair salon will take a financial loss, she said.
“Last week business was good, but this week it dropped off significantly,” Williams said. “I am blessed to not have a lot of overhead because we can close down for a week or a month and have a place to come back to.”
After hearing the announcement of the Stay Safe at Home order, some went to their local salons for last-minute beautification.
“I had an appointment for Saturday but I moved it because I wanted to get my hair done before the lockdown,” Denice Gaffney said. “I don’t want grey roots.”
After seeing lots of local businesses lay off their staff, Williams does not want to do the same, she said.
“My employees are my biggest concern,” Williams said. “My heart breaks for them because they depend on us being here. They have to pay bills, too. It’s hard for me.”
Jamie Gutzman, esthetician at Southern Sugar Spa, tries to focus on giving back to her community, she said.
“I’m really proud of how our community has stuck together. It’s sad, but I understand we have to take precautions,” she said. “I’ve been trying to keep it together all day. I’m trying to collect groceries and help where I can, giving them to people who need them.”
Tattoo parlors also have to cease operations in compliance with the order.
“For the past two weeks we actually went to appointments only to help be more preventative and not have multiple clients in the building at the same time,” said Julie Ann West, professional piercer at Broken Moon Tattoos. “We didn’t notice too much of a decline in customers.”
The tattoo and piercing shop is the livelihood of West and her husband, Matthew.
“Our shop is our main source of income for me and my husband,” West said. “It’s hard being told to close as a business owner here in Texas. We tried the best we could to save up money.”
Only given a month’s notice of the impending pandemic, the Wests tried to prepare.
“We were prepared to close down our shop assuming we would follow suit of Italy,” West said. “After other places in the United States started shutting down, we knew we were next. Hopefully we can stick this out and be OK at the end.”
