Orders to resume his military duties with the Texas Army as soon as possible brought Albert Sidney Johnston back to Texas from a record-straightening assignment in New Orleans.
His return came with a promotion. Just two weeks later, in ceremonies at Camp Independence, the army’s headquarters on the Lavaca River, he was commissioned as brigadier general of the Texas Army.
Johnston was a man of multiple talents. He would later be described by Confederate President Jefferson Davis as “a graceful and excellent” horseback rider whose presence in combat was the “most inspiring” Davis had ever seen.
Other well-known men commented on Johnston’s “vigor and decision,” as well as his “winning frankness and kindness,” and his “simplicity and directness, that were generally irresistible.”
All of these attributes were sorely needed in Army camps of that era, and possibly most sorely in the South, where men seemed to feel insulted over any type of personal comment.
Such “insults” all too often led to a formal challenge, the solution to which required the use of guns, swords or other weapons to “right” the perceived injury.
Johnston’s promotion unfortunately led to hard feelings on the part of Gen. Felix Huston, who pronounced himself “insulted” at having been “passed over” by Johnston’s appointment to a post Huston had coveted.
Johnston, who is best remembered locally for his later, three-year tenure as owner and operator of China Grove Plantation in Brazoria County, was only moderately skilled in pistol shooting.
In a biography written years later, William Preston Johnston noted that although his father was “quick of eye and steady of hand,” he lacked “the dexterity that comes from predilection and practice.”
In another Johnston biography, Charles P. Roland describes Huston as “the Hotspur of the Texas Army,” a type who regularly took insult and demanded “satisfaction” over one thing or another.
Huston had borrowed $40,000 to raise and equip volunteers for the Texas fight for independence, and apparently felt that everyone around him should show appreciation for his efforts to help in that cause, Roland explains.
In addition, Huston had been in Texas for several months before Johnston’s arrival, clearly indicating during that time that he wanted to be appointed to such a position of command.
When he learned that Johnston was appointed to the post he coveted, and that he would be expected to serve under him, Huston considered this an insult to his honor as a gentleman and soldier, as well as an unacceptable barrier to his ambition.
In a letter dated Feb. 4, 1837, he issued his challenge. Johnston’s appointment would have been no problem, he wrote, had it not been “connected with a tissue of treachery and misrepresentation” that Huston felt had been “intended to degrade me, and blast my prospects in the Texan Army.”
Johnston then assumed command, he added, “under an appointment connected with the attempt to ruin my reputation, and inflict stigma on my character, (and) of course stand in an attitude of opposition to myself.”
Huston proposed that under these circumstances he and Johnston should meet on the field of honor in “as short a period as you can make convenient.”
Although Johnston didn’t really believe dueling made much sense as a method of solving difficulties, he apparently felt that his honor required him to accept Huston’s “invitation” to settle the matter in this way.
He reasoned that if he refused the fight, the volunteers he commanded might believe that he feared to do so, thereby undermining his ability to command his men.
Later saying that he considered his action in accepting the challenge a “duty,” Johnston explained that he believed the challenge was intended to impugn the dignity of the Republic of Texas.
He asked a friend to make arrangements, and the duel was scheduled for 7 a.m. the following day.
As the challenged party, Johnston was entitled to choose the weapons. He was skilled with both rifle and rapier but chose pistols, with which he knew himself to have considerably less expertise.
In addition, he was aware that Huston had a well-deserved reputation for his prowess with pistols. The reasons for that choice are explained in the biography written by his son.
Johnston felt that should he survive, choosing weapons with which his opponent was the most familiar with might offer “a moral victory” in the eyes of his unruly troops.
As a result, in the dim light of the winter morning that followed, the two men faced off, each holding a horse pistol belonging to Huston.
Johnston fired first, with Huston’s shot following immediately. Both men missed. This exchange was followed by five more such exchanges before Huston’s sixth shot struck Johnston in the hip.
As Johnston lay bleeding, Huston asked to approach him. He then “expressed his regret, and his willingness to serve under him,” according to the Johnston biography.
Huston then rode back to camp, waving away congratulations from friends as he returned to his quarters.
With a wound so serious that the surgeon who attended him at the scene expressed doubts that he would survive, Johnston’s recovery was difficult. The bullet had injured a sciatic nerve, leaving him still bedridden and in pain over a month later.
He was able to walk for some time before he could mount his horse, an outcome that left Huston largely running the Army during this period.
Next week: Injury, unruly troops create further problems.
