ANGLETON — Despite bond issues from two Brazoria County school districts appearing on the ballot and a special city council election in its most populous city, early turnout for today’s general election did not fare better locally than across Texas.
Of more than 210,000 eligible voters in the county, only 11,298 filled out their ballot by mail or in person in the two weeks of early voting that ended Friday. That amounts to about 5 percent turnout, which is the same as the statewide rate.
“Historically, the constitutional amendment election is typically the lowest,” said Susan Cunningham, who leads the elections division of the Brazoria County Clerk’s office. “You would think that people would vote for something that has such a big effect on our lives.”
Cunningham believes people should vote, especially with local elections, due to her experience in seeing elections swayed by only a few votes, she said.
“Single votes do matter,” she said. “We have seen elections decided by one or two votes. Every vote does matter.”
The most prominent local issues to be decided by voters today are a $90 million bond program in Angleton ISD and an $11.5 million bond request in Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
The Angleton ISD bond will consist mainly of the building of a new Career and Technology Education center to be placed behind the high school. Other projects include building a new transportation facility, renovating 16 high school classrooms, upgrading the softball facilities, building a stage for Central Elementary and making energy-efficient changes.
If voters in Columbia-Brazoria ISD approve the district’s bond request, the district will expand and renovate West Brazos Junior High to accommodate sixth-graders.
“People should vote at the local level because it affects day-to-day life more than broader elections,” Cunningham said.
Ten proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution are on the ballot statewide, including measures that would make it more difficult to consider a state income tax and measures that would benefit victims of natural disasters.
Proposition 4 will prohibit the state aims to make it more difficult for the state to implement an income tax by requiring two-third votes by both chambers of the Legislature to put the question on the ballot.
Another proposed amendment is proposition 8. If passed, this amendment will create a flood infrastructure fund that the Texas Water Development Board Could use following the events of a natural disaster to finance reconstruction projects.
Other ballot items include a race to fill the unexpired Position 2 term on Pearland City Council and whether to create Municipal Utility District No. 38.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Voting information can be found at www.brazoria countyvotes.com
