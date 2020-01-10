Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy and windy with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.