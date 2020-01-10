ALVIN — A nonprofit will have a public meeting this weekend to determine whether there is enough interest for it to open a charter school.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Lion’s Academy board of directors will host an informational meeting at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., regarding a proposed seventh- through 12th-grade charter school located in Brazoria County.
“At this time, Brazoria County does not have a charter school to offer choice to parents or students,” Chief Operations Officer Angela Portis-Woodson said. “We are going to be focusing on elevating student’s education so that they can be college, career, and/or military ready.”
Portis-Woodson said from the data the board has reviewed about public school districts in the area, students and parents have voiced concerns about safety, bullying and curriculum.
“We are hoping to meet students where they are (and) provide an opportunity for parents and students to look outside of public schools if their children are not being successful,” Portis-Woodson said. “We are welcoming students of all ethnicities, diversity (and) needs in the classroom.”
Students will be assessed and given an education plan specific to their individual requirements, according to Lion’s Academy’s Facebook page.
“We will be offering things that our ISD schools are offering but giving (the community) an opportunity to make a choice in receiving education in a smaller setting,” Portis-Woodson said.
Many students are not comfortable around thousands of other kids and require a smaller learning environment, superintendent Kathy Goodwin said, but even though it is a smaller environment, the expectations would remain extremely high.
To begin preparing for the charter school, which would open in August 2021, the board plans to submit an application to the Texas Education Agency, which chooses whether to fund the proposal. If the funding is received, the board has permission to go forth and put its ideas into action, Portis-Woodson said.
Lion’s Academy consists of a board of directors and a superintendent, but once the informational meeting ends, the board will facilitate a search for a principal and other staff members needed to open the charter school, Portis-Woodson said.
At the meeting Saturday, the public is welcome to participate in the open forum discussion, where the board will discuss its goals, the academy’s mission and vision, and answer any questions people have, Portis-Woodson said. The school’s leadership will take the ideas offered during the meeting to formulate the new school, she said.
“We are holding the … meeting to see if parents are actually interested in having an option based upon test results … safety concerns … and all of the things that are happening in the news,” Portis-Woodson said. “(To gauge) what they would like to see in a charter school … so that as we formulate the new school, we would have those ideas in mind.”
To learn more about Lion’s Academy or to take the interest survey, visit www.facebook.com/LionsacademyBC/.
