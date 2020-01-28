ANGLETON — A man involved with a robbery that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Michael “Mikey” Holmes is ordered to serve 180 days in jail and pay restitution toward Holmes’ tombstone, according to court documents.
Messiah King, 22, is ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and serve 10 years of probation, court documents show. He accepted the plea deal Thursday for a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a murder charge was dismissed, according to online records.
District Attorney Jeri Yenne dismissed the murder charge and proceeded with the aggravated robbery charge, which was the original indictment, she said.
King was not the shooter that night, Yenne said.
“He started this ball in motion regarding robbing someone and provided necessary assistance in that regard,” Yenne said.
He was not physically on the scene at the time of the death but initiated the plan, she said.
King is on deferred adjudication, meaning the charge can be dismissed if he meets the terms of the plea agreement. It will remain public record either way, but if King violates any term of probation, he can be sentenced to up to 99 years by a judge, Yenne said.
The four men accused have given varying accounts of what happened before Holmes, a Brazoswood graduate, was shot to death July 21, 2017. Prosecutors say he was sleeping on the couch downstairs in a Clute apartment building.
Jevon Stone, 21, pleaded guilty to murder but let a jury sentence him to 30 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2033.
Avris Ramon Daggs Jr., 20, is eligible for parole Feb. 15 after being convicted and sentenced to five years by a jury.
Jordan Peña, 20, is free on bond and faces a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. His trial is set for Feb. 24, online records show.
“Our goal is to hold all accountable,” Yenne said.
King’s plea deal orders that he have no contact with Daggs, Stone, Peña and the Holmes family.
The agreement also required $3,000 of restitution “up front” for the victim’s tombstone, the agreement documents show.
The plea agreement also includes 500 hours of community service, a psychological evaluation, a victim impact panel and a high-risk caseload for the probation.
In recorded interviews played for a jury in 2018, Stone told investigators of a plan to rob Holmes of marijuana, guns and money. He said that he and several other men kicked in the first-story window of the apartment, where they encountered Holmes.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. July 21, 2017, gunshots were fired into the two-story apartment of Larry Ortiz and his two roommates, Ortiz testified in September. He admitted to being involved in selling marijuana and other recreational drugs out of the apartment and felt fearful for his life when he heard the gunfire, he said.
Grabbing and firing a .40 caliber gun into a window down the stairs, Ortiz said he tried to hide visible drugs and his gun and jumped out his second-story window and ran to his cousin’s home just a few doors down.
More than $200 in cash remained on Holmes’ body after he died by gunfire, a Clute police investigator said. Guns, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia remained in various places throughout the apartment, according to crime scene photos.
Six months seems like a light sentence when robbery and murder is involved.
