ANGLETON — A man is charged with injuring a child after mental health deputies helped to end a domestic situation Friday morning, according to a press release from the Angleton Police Department.
James Hoffman, 40, is in the Brazoria County jail on the third-degree felony charge after the incident, Angleton Police Lt. Lupe Valdez said. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Details of the child’s age and nature of the injury weren’t known, Valdez said, and Hoffman’s bond had not been set at 7 p.m. Friday.
Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive by a woman who said her husband was not acting right, Angleton Police Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
When authorities arrived, Hoffman indicated he did not intend to cooperate or leave the home, Parsons said.
“It was established that the subject in the house may possibly have weapons and had made some threats,” a news release states.
Hoffman appeared to be in mental distress, Parsons said.
When officers established a secure perimeter and made sure everyone but Hoffman was out of the home, mental health deputies from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived and helped to peacefully talk the man into surrendering, the release states.
Angleton Christian School and Westside Elementary were both mentioned in a social media post by the Angleton Police Department as being near the area where the incident occurred.
Students and staff at Westside Elementary School were kept inside as a precaution, but were not in any danger, Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said in a statement.
“We will keep the students and staff safely inside until the police have resolved the issue,” Chalmers said in an automated message sent to parents and guardians of Westside Elementary students.
The Angleton ISD Police Department worked to assist the Angleton Police Department during the incident, according to the news release.
Angleton officers were also posted at Angleton Christian School during the incident, the release states.
