CLUTE
Woman charged with aggravated robbery
An 18-year-old woman is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery after she was among a group of people who robbed two women in a Clute motel room, authorities say.
Clute police arrested Lake Jackson resident Mlynn Camacho, 18, on Tuesday afternoon, nine days after the incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of South Highway 332.
Police were called to the hotel at 3 a.m. April 5, where a 21-year-old woman said she and a 23-year-old female friend were physically assaulted and robbed by a group of four people, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman knew the suspects prior and identified them in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.
The other suspects in the case, two men and a woman, have not been arrested, according to Brazoria County jail records.
Camacho was released from the county jail Tuesday on $75,000 bond.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Camacho could be sentenced to life in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.