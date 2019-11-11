WEST COLUMBIA — Smiles, thank yous and wishes of blessings were abundant Sunday as Columbia High School hosted its third annual Community Thanksgiving Feast.
The purpose of the feast was to create unity in the residents of West Columbia and the surrounding area. However, the event had an open invite for anyone who wanted to attend.
“We want everyone to come together as a community during Thanksgiving time,” Barrow Elementary counselor Jenny Massey said. “This year it has been great. We’ve had a lot of people come in from the community for a meal and enjoy a fellowship together.”
The feast fostered interaction between community members.
“Some people here will meet their neighbors and friends and say, ‘We’re all in the same space working towards the same goals,’” Massey said. “We want to show people that someone cares about them, that they matter and that they have extended family here.”
Jasmine Woodard, Communities in Schools site coordinator for Barrow Elementary School, believes that people in the West Brazos area might feel divided by city lines.
“I think the community needs events like this,” Woodard said. “This is meant to bring everybody together. We’ve delivered over 200 plates and given out lots more.”
Woodard felt a sense of accomplishment while helping serve the Thanksgiving feast.
“Volunteering gives me such a sense of fulfillment because I think it’s important to give back. It’s our obligation to help one another,” Woodard said.
The turnout for the feast was the biggest it’s been in three years, Barrow Elementary teacher Milissa Smith said.
“It’s really nice to see everybody come out,” she said. “It’s good to see the diversity of people coming out. I’ve worked for West Columbia and Brazoria and the demographics are very different. This is something we will continue for the foreseeable future.”
The uneaten food will be delivered to local law enforcement and retirement facilities to avoid waste.
“A lot of people will gather up the leftovers and take it to the police station or the fire station or to local assisted-living communities,” Smith said.
All the staffers for the feast were volunteers and came from many different areas and organizations within West Brazos.
“I volunteered to give thanks. It’s giving back something the community gives us,” Columbia High School Leo Club member Naidely Alvarez said.
“Everyone is so nice. It’s a lot of work, but at the end of the day you know you did something good.”
