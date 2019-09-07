Improper grass installation again delays LJ dog park
Contractors did not seed or properly care for Bermuda grass at the future BASF Dog Park in Lake Jackson, so the opening is delayed until at least October or November, according to meeting documents.
The city held back $9,800 from the final payment for city staff to rectify the problem, the documents state. The $680,000 park was originally planned to open in May, The Facts previously reported.
The city will apply pesticides that will not hurt the small amount of existing Bermuda grass, then reseed the park and wait a couple months for a thick, durable turf, according to the documents. The park, near the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, will have walking paths, shade structures, dog cooling pads, dog drinking fountains and dog washing stations.
Suspected Clute shooter not yet arrested
The search for suspected shooter Peter Lavallias continues, Police Chief James Fitch said.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Lavallias after police suspected him of shooting a 28-year-old Clute man. His warrant includes a bond of $100,000.
The man who was shot was taken by medical helicopter to CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston. He has since been released and is on the road to recovery, Fitch said.
Police have a few leads on Lavallias’ possible location they are following up on. If anyone has any information on the suspect’s location, they can call the Clute Police Department at 979-265-6194, Fitch said.
Rehabbed pelicans released back to wild
After rescuing more than 13 pelicans last month, Dana Simón, president of the Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue in Angleton, released two of the birds into the wild at Bryan Beach last week.
A third bird was sent to live at a wildlife refuge in San Antonio because its injuries were too severe to return him to the wild, Simòn said.
The Angleton rescue still has several more pelicans and Simòn plans to release three more either Monday or Tuesday, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.