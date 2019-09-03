LAKE JACKSON — Successful business owners in Brazoria County will receive recognition during a Business Hall of Fame induction put on by Junior Achievement on Sept. 19.
Ann Johnston, Greg Knapp, Jarrod Smith and Mike Sorrell will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame, and seven students from area high schools will receive scholarships for college.
Educator of the Year Denise Janak and Volunteer of the Year Pamela Nagel will also be recognized.
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will be the emcee.
“He’s been the emcee for 18 of the 19 years; it’s like a tradition,” said Kim Effenberger, president of Junior Achievement.
The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Money from ticket sales and sponsorships will go to programs teaching students in kindergarten through high school financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness training, Effenberger said.
The public can submit items for a live auction or sponsor an auction item.
“We usually have between 200 and 250 people in attendance,” Effenberger said.
In addition to fundraising, the purpose of the event is to recognize people who often are doing the most work behind the scenes.
“The Business Hall of Fame is honoring the business entrepreneurs in the area for making Brazoria County a better place to live and work.” Effenberger said.
Scholarships will be given out over the course of the night to one student from each area high school.
“It’s $1,000 per student, per public high school, and some private schools,” Effenberger said. “In order to get the scholarship they write an essay about economics and free enterprise and how economics affects their life.”
Although the Hall of Fame inductees’ influence is everywhere, their impact stays with individuals their whole life, and can influence their career outlook, Effenberger said.
“They’re the ones who provide mentoring and jobs for students in the community; they have a lifetime of achievement, and they give advice for the youth,” she said.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Tickets start at $75, sponsorships at $1,000. They can be purchased at the Junior Achievement website at https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-brazoriacounty/business-hall-of-fame.
For information, call 979-549-0800.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.